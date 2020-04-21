Sheriff: Multiple homes, vehicles hit in Catawba County shooting

article

A man is facing numerous charges after deputies said he shot at multiple homes and vehicles Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 in the 4800 block of Old Catawba Road.

Eyewitnesses reported to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office that Antwan Boyd, 35, struck two separate homes and three separate vehicles with gunfire.

This shooting allegedly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between Boyd, a woman he shares children with and that woman’s boyfriend, deputies said.

During the incident, it is alleged that the boyfriend returned gunfire. An investigation at the homes on Old Catawba Road confirms at least 15 rounds fired between the two shooters.

Boyd, a Catawba County resident, was located at a home on Pioneer Drive in Newton and taken into custody without incident. A 9-millimeter carbine style semiautomatic rifle was located and seized from the Pioneer Drive location, deputies said.

The rifle is believed to be the weapon Boyd fired at Old Catawba Road. A search of Boyd’s vehicle confirmed it had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

Boyd has been charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of injury to personal property.

Boyd was issued a $25,000 secured bond for the firearm by felon charge and no bond on the other charges as they have been deemed to be domestic-related. Boyd will have his first court appearance on April 22.

No charges against the second shooter have been filed at this time.