Sheriff: Va. man charged after breaking into vehicle at Iredell County business

A Virginia man has been arrested after deputies said he broke into a vehicle at an Iredell County business and stole multiple items from inside the car, including several credit cards.

Wayne Donta Harper, 32, has been arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

The theft occurred on Sunday, Feb. 16 along Tomlin Mill Road.

The victim told Iredell County deputies that multiple items had been taken from his vehicle and a suspicious person, later identified as Harper, was spotted at the location earlier in the day.

Video surveillance at the business confirmed Harper was in the area during the time of the theft. Deputies also discovered that one of the stolen credit cards was used at the Love's Truck Stop in Statesville.

Harper was located at the truck stop where he was detained and questioned. Harper admitted to deputies that he took a wallet from the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested.

Harper is being held on a $15,000 secured bond.