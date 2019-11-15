Sheriff's Office: 10-year-old shot, killed in Lancaster County

article

A 10-year-old child was shot and killed in Lancaster County this afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a trailer park on Costal Way off of Memorial Park Road in Lancaster just before 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 10-year-old boy on the ground in between two trailers with two people over him. He had at least one, but possible more gunshot wounds. Lancaster County EMS began treating the victim when they arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

Sadly, the boy died at the hospital. The coroner was called in and an autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Detectives have not released any information on what led up to the shooting. Crime scene investigators are continuing to search for evidence.

No one has been taken into custody at this time and the Sheriff's Office will only say that the shooting does not appear to have been a random act. The victim lived nearby, but investigators don't know if he was the intended victim.

No other information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.