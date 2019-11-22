Sheriff’s Office: Caldwell County deputy who slammed into parked cars was going over 110 mph at time of crash

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy who was fired after slamming his police cruiser into a row of parked cars when responding to a call was going over 100 miles per hour.

Deputy J. Chester was dismissed after the incident which occurred on Nov. 17 on Creekway Drive in Lenoir.

The Sheriff’s Office says body camera footage from inside the patrol car showed the speed at the time the vehicle lost control was exceeding 110 mph.

Chester was responding to a request to assist another Deputy, who had located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The initial caller indicated that the vehicle was stolen by a subject, who had assaulted the caller with a knife.

However, the Sheriff’s Office says three deputies and three Lenoir Police officers were closer to the officer requesting assistance than Deputy Chester and the primary back-up officer was already on scene with the requesting officer at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office ultimately decided that Deputy Chester was in violation of their emergency response driving policy.