Sheriff's Office: Lincoln County deputies shoot, kill armed man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a shooting that left a man dead.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of Westdale Lane in Lincolnton, NC at 5:42 p.m. after the county Communications Center received a report that man was in the front yard of the home threatening to shoot himself.

When deputies arrived, the man had a gun to his head. He continued to threaten the deputies then fired shots at the ground. He then pointed the gun at the officers and they fired.

The man died at the scene and the three deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per Sheriff’s Office policy. The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to investigate.