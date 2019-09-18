Sheriff's Office Lt.: Union County teacher's comments on VP Pence were 'taken out of context'

article

A lieutenant with the Union County Sheriff's Office told FOX 46 that the teacher accused of saying Vice President Mike Pence should be "shot in the head" did not make any threats, and that her comment was taken out of context.

On Tuesday, Sep. 18, Lt. Brian Huncke said in a statement that the teacher was overheard by a student, but was taken out of context and then spread on social media, causing confusion and misinformation.

“There has been no threats made to anyone. Any statement that were made by the teacher will be addressed by Union County Public School System," Lt. Huncke said.

The Sheriff's Office says the Secret Service is handling the investigation. When asked for comment, they said:

“The Secret Service is aware of the reported comments made by a teacher in Union County, NC. The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations. We can say however, the Secret Service investigates all threats against the Vice President."

Union County Public Schools says the teacher is still suspended at this time. They have not released any additional information.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the fact that this information was provided by Lt. Brian Huncke with the Union County Sheriff's Office, and that the Secret Service is in charge of the investigation.