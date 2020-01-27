Sheriff's Office: Remains found in Caldwell County days after man was reported missing

article

Deputies in Caldwell County say they found human remains in a wooded area, just days after a man was reported missing.

On Jan. 24, 61-year-old Danny James Garvin was reported to be missing by relatives. At the time of the report, they hadn't heard from Garvin since August 2019.

Deputies followed leads, which led them to the woods in the 4400 block of Boone Fork Road.

During a search of the area, human remains were found and on Jan. 25, they were recovered and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and NC SBI went back out on Jan. 27 to conduct a secondary search of the area with cadaver dogs to locate any additional remains.

The Sheriff's Office says the missing person case related to Danny Garvin remains an active investigation.

