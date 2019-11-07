Sheriff's Office: York County vehicle pursuit ends in crash, suspect arrested

article

A man was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit led to a crash in York County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say James Dustin Varnadore, 36, fled when they tried to initiate a traffic stop for suspected DUI. Varnadore was arrested after he eventually crashed on South Anderson Road at Pantry Drive near the Lesslie community.

Varnadore has been charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

South Carolina Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and may have similar charges coming, including DUI.