Shocking video shows thieves break into Gaston County powersports store

Incredible video shows thieves rip the doors off a Gaston County business, and stroll inside to steal three dirt bikes. Co-owner of McKenney-Salinas Powersports, Don Willis, says he just installed security cameras after someone broke into his shop in December, stealing five bikes.

This time, he watched in real time as the thieves broke in. The theft happened around 4:30 in the morning; Willis’ alarm company woke him up with the phone call.

“So, I’m sitting there trying to get dressed and mad,” he said, “upset and worried all at the same time, and came down here to see they were already gone.”

Willis watched on a security app installed on his phone as the thieves ripped his door off the hinges.

“Glass going everywhere,” he recalled, “and they rolled three more bikes out.”

The bikes were worth as much as $10,000 each. Willis said the theft and damage is adding up.

"Bikes and the building, I'd say somewhere around 40-grand,” he said.

Willis says he has insurance, but since the policies are on each bike, individually, he is paying a deductible on each one, and more for the glass door.

One customer FOX 46 spoke to says it’s a shame.

“Some of us out here working hard to make money, buy things like that,” said Brent Shires, “some people just come and take it and that's pretty upsetting.”

Gaston County police say there are three suspects in the video. They say the thieves used a box-style truck to perform the heist.

“[If you think] you’re stealing and not hurting anybody, you're wrong,” Willis said. “I mean, it hurts the people that work here. It hurts me and my family, the other owners in the business,” he continued, “It's a dramatic event. It really is. I don't know how else to say it.”