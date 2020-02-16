Shooting at apartment complex in SW CLT leaves 1 dead, police say

A man was found fatally shot in a parking lot outside of an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 2 a.m. near 500 Deanna Lane. A man was found in the parking lot shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple units responded to the investigation including CSI, K-9 operations, the DA's office, and the fire department.

It is unclear at this time if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 704-334-1600.