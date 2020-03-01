Shooting in E CLT leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

article

One person was shot and killed this morning during an incident off Central Avenue and a homicide investigation is underway, CMPD says.

CMPD and Medic were on the scene near 3509 Burner Drive off Central Avenue shortly before Noon. Medic said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries. CMPD later confirmed that person died.

Another patient was being treated for less serious injuries. Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene.

Homicide detectives say no suspect is being sought.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on this as it comes into the newsroom