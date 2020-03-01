Shooting in east Charlotte leaves 1 dead, police say

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an incident off Central Avenue, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD and Medic were on the scene near 3509 Burner Drive off Central Avenue shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Medic said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later confirmed to FOX 46 that the person died.

Another patient was being treated for less serious injuries. Homicide detectives said no suspect was being sought.

No other information was immediately available.