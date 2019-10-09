Shooting near German synagogue leaves 2 people dead; 1 suspect arrested, police say

At least one person was arrested in eastern Germany Wednesday after at least two people were shot and killed near a synagogue, police said.

Several shots were fired in the city of Halle, located near the city of Leipzig, and the suspects fled the scene. Investigators said one suspect was arrested but warned to "still stay alert."

Further information from officials was not immediately clear, but local media outlets reported the shooting took place near a synagogue.

One of the suspects was allegedly armed with "multiple weapons" and wearing a military-style uniform, DW reported.

Authorities said shots were also fired Wednesday in Landsberg, roughly 15 miles away from Halle. It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings were connected.

Policemen secure the area around the site of a shooting in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, on October 9, 2019. (Photo by SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

The shooting comes as the world celebrates Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar in which worshippers atone for their sins.

