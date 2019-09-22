Shooting nearby Music Factory leaves victim in critical condition

A gunshot wound victim is in critical condition and a search for a suspect is beginning after an overnight shooting nearby the Music Factory, according to authorities.

Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. nearby 1100 Hamilton Street referencing a man who had been shot near a parking deck.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health CMC for treatment. Witnesses were continuing to be interviewed late Sunday morning and CMPD Crime Scene Search was continuing to collect physical evidence.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at 704-334-1600.