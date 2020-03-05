Shooting victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries; suspect in custody
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Huntersville Thursday night, according to police.
Officers were called to the 11900 block of Bryton Pass Lane where they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say a suspect is in custody. No additional information has been released at this time. This is an active, on-going investigation.