Shoplifting in Charlotte already picking up as holidays near

Shameless shoplifting crimes are costing Charlotte retailer’s big bucks.

“They have lost, just in our reporting system, over $880,000 in property, almost a million dollars,” said CMPD Sgt. Jeff Brown.

CMPD’s organized crime retail task force says with peak shopping season on the horizon, more professional criminals will be looking to take advantage of local businesses.

“We have groups that come up from New York and all the way down to Miami. It's becoming an epidemic we need to get ahold of,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio.

According to CMPD, nearly 450 shoplifting arrests have been made out of 825 cases, and retailers are starting to play a big role in those arrests.

“Retailers are taking ownership of trying to contribute to this. They are updating their technology and making it more difficult for these individuals to steal,” said Detective Finocchio.

And for you the shopper, police say don't try to confront thieves because they could be armed, just be aware of your environment.

Advertisement

“Be a good witness, that's it. I don’t want the public to be involved with it. If they see it, be a good witness. Get identification of the individuals coming in and share that with police when we do respond,” said Sgt. Brown.