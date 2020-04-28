Shoppers react to order to keep meat processing plants open

article

Your trip to the grocery store is about to get a little more stressful; that’s because there’s talk of a meat shortage.

Both Publix and Harris Teeter say it could come down to supply and demand.

Grocery stores are trying to return to normal with meat making a return to store shelves.

Kallista Beeson, a grocery shopper for Shipt said, “chicken breast; It's really hard to find that,” she continued. “In the beginning, it was really hard to find ground beef. Now, it's gotten a lot better.”

Beeson used to work at a doctor’s office, but since they’re closed right now, she’s delivering groceries for Shipt to make some extra cash.

“A lot of people that I deliver for are worried about meat like not having enough,” she said. “So, they order bulk meat, and that can also be an issue.”

The chairman of Tyson Foods published a letter over the weekend saying, “the food supply chain is breaking” adding Tyson Foods and its competitors will have to close more plants because of COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.

President Trump announced he plans to sign an executive order to keep the meat processing plants open.

“I kind of disagree with it,” said shopper Seta Rincon. “I disagree with it. At this time, right now, I don't think that needs to be done.”

Shopper Michael Nobiletti said, “Yes, I think it is a good idea. I think certainly critical infrastructure we want to keep open, and the government is here to take care of these really important issues.”

FOX 46 reached out to both Publix and Harris Teeter.

Publix said, in part, “Our suppliers have multiple plants, so if closures occur, we are able to move orders to a different facility, or potentially to a different supplier.”

Harris Teeter said, “Removing any amount of product from the market puts a strain on each aspect of the supply chain across companies."

Harris Teeter added it’s likely they will see a temporary shortage in meat supply over the next couple of weeks.