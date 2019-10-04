Shots fired into northeast Charlotte home; 4 people home at the time

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for those responsible after a home was shot into early Friday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened at 2:59 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in the 2800 block of Old Ironside Drive.

Officers said four people, including a teenager, were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.

