Shots fired into vehicle of supposed off-duty police officer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to find out who shot at a vehicle early Friday morning in southeast Charlotte. Based on radio traffic, an off-duty police officer was reportedly inside that vehicle.
The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 along the 2700 block of East Independence Boulevard.
No injuries were reported during the incident. No one is in custody at this time.