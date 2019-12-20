Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired into vehicle of supposed off-duty police officer in Charlotte

The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 2700 block of East Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to find out who shot at a vehicle early Friday morning in southeast Charlotte. Based on radio traffic, an off-duty police officer was reportedly inside that vehicle. 

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 along the 2700 block of East Independence Boulevard. 

No injuries were reported during the incident. No one is in custody at this time. 