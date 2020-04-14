Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old missing NC woman

article

UPDATE: 2 PM 4/14 - At the request of the Winston Salem Police Dept, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Julia Horne Church.

____________

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 88-year-old woman.

Ms. Julia Horne Church suffers from a cognitive condition. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

She's described as 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has gray eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and multi-colored pants. Church was last operating a 2012 Toyota Camry, gray in color. That vehicle has an NC Registration of CDL-2005.

If you see her, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.