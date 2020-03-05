Silver Alert canceled for missing North Carolina teen

article

At the request of the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Dawntrice Lashawn Shorter.

____________

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager in Greene County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Dawntrice Lashawn Shorter.

Shorter is described as a black female with long black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. She was last seen at Lenoir Community College in Snow Hill.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Anyone with information about Shorter should call Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.