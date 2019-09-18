Silver Alert cancelled for missing 80-year-old from Statesville

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Leroy NMN Turner has been cancelled.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered 80-year-old man from Statesville.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Leroy NMN Turner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Turner is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 213 Spring Field Road in Statesville, police said. He could be driving in a burgundy 2017 Ford Expedition with NC plate FJS-5177.

Anyone with information about Turner is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.