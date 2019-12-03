Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old missing man from Kannapolis

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man last seen in Kannapolis.

Calvin George Hines was last seen at 1914 Stonewyck Avenue. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hines is described as an 82-year-old black male, 5'11", weighing 220 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair with light gray shades and is balding.

He could be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with the NC license plate FBE-6730.

Anyone with information on HInes is asked to call Officer Kincaid at the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.