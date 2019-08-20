Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man last seen in Mooresville

article

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man who was last seen in Mooresville.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Herbert Raymond Morrison, 63, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Morrison is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with long white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, and docker brand shoes brown in color.

Police said Morrison was last seen at 213 W Gray Avenue in Mooresville. He could be possible traveling in a blue 2016 Wolf with North Carolina plate MA76292.

Anyone with information about Morrison's whereabouts is asked to call W. L. Warren at the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.