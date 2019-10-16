Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Lincoln County man

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 78-year-old.

Kermit Perkins, who lives in the 3600 block of Saunders Street in Lincolnton hasn't been seen since 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Perkins was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Dakota with the NC license plate DMX7071. He was taking a boat with the registration CL49560 to Catawba County to have it serviced and he was supposed to have returned home afterward.

Perkins is described as a white man, 5'9" tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a burgundy striped shirt, beige crocs, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on Perkins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909