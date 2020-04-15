Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Mint Hill man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered 86-year-old man from Mint Hill.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Marion Kenneth Carriker, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Carriker is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow checkered long sleeve shirt with beige color jeans, and tennis shoes.

Carriker was last seen in the Monroe area and could possibly be traveling in a 2012 white Nissan Sentra, NC plate ALM-7478.

Anyone with information about Carriker is urged to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231.