Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old man last seen in Mint Hill

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man.

Charles Richard Stark, 88, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He's described as a white man with gray long hair and brown eyes. Stark is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a blue windbreaker jacket with a blue striped shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and glasses, according to the Silver Alert.

Photo of Charles Stark via North Carolina Center for Missing Persons

Stark was last seen in Mint Hill, North Carolina in the 28227 zip code, police said. He could be associated with a 2013 red Lexus CT2, with a Florida license plate reading GJZ-U38.

Anyone with information on Stark's whereabouts is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 911 or 704-889-2231.