Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Matthews man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered 88-year-old man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Gordon Edward Peterson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Peterson is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, khaki pants, and slippers.

Peterson was last seen in the area of 2418 Annecy Drive in Matthews before he disappeared. Police said he could be operating a 2006 tan Town and Country van Chrysler with NC plate TXX-8941.

Anyone with information about Peterson is asked to call Det. Townsend with the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911.