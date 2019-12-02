Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 87-year-old NC man

article

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Thomas Eugene Parrish, 87, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Parrish is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 124 pounds, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, Khaki dark color, tennis shoes, and a dark blue hat with the word 'firefighters' on it.

He was last seen at 8524 Timber Lane in Raleigh before he disappeared, police said.

Anyone with information about Parrish is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff Office at 919-856-6911.