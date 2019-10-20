Silver Alert issued for missing Gason County man after truck discovered in Charlotte

article

A Silver Alert has now been issued for a missing man in the Brookshire Boulevard area of Charlotte, according to authorities.

Bryan Edward Davenport, 41, went missing Saturday, his mother tells FOX 46. Davenport's truck was found on Brookshire Sunday afternoon. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Davenport, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He's described as a white male, 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Davenport was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit with black shoes. He was last seen at 217 Woodys Lane in Stanley before his truck was discovered in Charlotte.

Law enforcement were canvassing the area this weekend for any signs of him.

Anyone with information on Davenport's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rheinson with the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.