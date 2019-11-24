Silver Alert issued for missing Kannapolis man

article

Police in Kannapolis are searching for a missing man who they say may have cognitive issues.

A Silver Alert was issued for Walter Rudolph Hausermann Sunday. The 58-year-old was last seen in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue in Kannapolis.

Hausermann is described as a white man, 6' 0", weighing about 185 lbs. Police say he has short grey and dark-colored hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.