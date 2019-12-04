Silver Alert issued for missing NC couple in their 80s

article

A Greenville, North Carolina couple is missing after authorities in Lincoln County said they left their son's home in Denver on Monday and haven't been seen or heard from since. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Charles Whitener, 81, and his wife Maxine, 80, were last seen leaving their son's home near 1600 Beth Haven Church Road on December 2. The couple is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, authorities said.

Police believe the Whiteners may have traveled in the wrong direction and ended up in Tennessee. Mr. Whitener is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with short gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing burgundy pants with a blue shirt and blue jacket.

Mrs. Whitener is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with medium length black hair, and brown eyes.

The couple was last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with North Carolina license plate number WTL-5507.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.