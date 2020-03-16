Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville woman believed to have dementia

article

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and potentially endangered 23-year-old woman from Statesville.

Katerina French is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, authorities said.

French is described as having brown hair with blues eyes, weighs around 140 pounds and is 5 feet tall.

She was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt with black and white pajama pants and black sneakers on Gregory Road.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.