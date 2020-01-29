Sister uses knife in self-defense against brother, police say

article

A man who was stabbed during a domestic dispute involving his sister ended up being hospitalized and now faces charges for physically assaulting her, Lincoln County officials are saying.

Stephen Gavin, 36, faces multiple charges including strangulation, assault on a female, and threatening communication.

Officers initially responded to calls about a domestic dispute Tuesday on Finger Merrick Trail in regards to an assault. Officers discovered that a woman and her brother had a dispute that became physical in nature and ended with Gavin pushing his sister down to the ground and attempting to strangle her. The victim used a knife in self-defense and stabbed Gavin.

Gavin was transported to the hospital and following his release, he was taken into custody.