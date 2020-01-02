Skeletal remains discovered in Concord last month ID'd as mother who vanished in 2012

article

Skeletal remains that were discovered in Concord last month have been identified as a mother of two who disappeared in 2012, investigators told FOX 46.

The remains were confirmed to be that of Crystal Dawn Morrison following examination of dental records, police said.

Over the course of several days last month, detectives recovered skeletal remains from a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road. Police said they were alerted to the location of the remains after being found by a survey crew working in the area.

Morrison was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2012, by her family and her last confirmed location was in the vicinity of Davidson Highway in Concord. Since being reported missing, Concord Police have worked closely with the family of Ms. Moorison and continued to follow up on numerous investigate leads in hopes that she would be located safely, they said.

Morrison’s family has scheduled a memorial mass for Monday, January 20, at Saint Anne Catholic Church located at 1694 Bird Street in Rock Hill.

"The Concord Police Department continues to express its deepest condolences to the family of Crystal Morrison. The investigation into the cause of the death of Ms. Morrison will continue in the hopes of obtaining more information into the circumstances of her disappearance," Concord Police issued in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Concord Police Dept. at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.



