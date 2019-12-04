Skeletal remains found in Mooresville this January identified as missing Charlotte woman, police say

article

The skeletal remains of a woman found in Mooresville this January have been identified as a Charlotte woman who went missing about three years ago, Iredell County officials confirmed Wednesday.

On Jan. 15, 2019 human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off Bridgewater Lane in Mooresville and a two-day search ended with no results.

Cause of death was determined to be 'a gunshot wound to the head' and the remains were sent to forensics in both North Carolina, as well as a lab in Texas.

The Texas lab was able to extract DNA from a tooth, identifying the victim as 29-year-old Anastasia "Star" Meaders, who had been reported missing from Charlotte in August 2016.

When Meaders had initially been reported missing in 2016 her vehicle had been located a few miles away from where the skeletal remains were found.

Iredell officials are continuing to investigate this as an active homicide case and are trying to identify who was in the car with Meaders at the time of her disappearance. This originally was a missing person case but then changed to a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 704-878-3180.