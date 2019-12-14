Skyland waitress lands very generous tip

A waitress at Skyland Family Restaurant will have a few extra bucks to spread cheer this holiday season.

While on shift, waitress Lisa Derrick received a handsome $1,600 tip that she says will really go a long way.

Derrick is a single mother whose kids have kids and tries to take care of everyone where she is able to. Additionally, she gave her fellow waitresses $100 each to share in her good fortune.

A group of about 16 women came in for what she described as a Christmas breakfast and exchanged gifts with one another. When they left she found two envelopes on the table with her name on both.

