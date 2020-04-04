Small businesses ask City for help in virtual forum

Small business owners desperate for help during the coronavirus pandemic spoke to Charlotte city leaders Friday afternoon in a virtual forum.

“We are missing Easter this year, we’re missing Admin Day, and we’re probably going to miss Mother’s Day,” said Julie Blanton, a florist.

Blanton seemed on the verge of tears as she spoke during a virtual small business forum Friday afternoon hosted by the City of Charlotte.

She owns Midwood Flower Shop and has had to close during the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re actively losing customers, my phones are ringing, we’re answering them we’re not taking orders, and they’re moving on to somebody that’s open and taking the order.”

Twenty small business owners spoke to elected leaders and city staff about how the city can help.

“We do not have the equipment that we need, specifically masks, we’re unable to get them, also we attempted to get thermometers to do temperature checks and we’ve been unable to get those, so for those businesses considered essential, assistance in getting the equipment would be great,” said Lynn Leary with Employment Practices Counsel.

Businesses say they need help with everything from access to capital and financial assistance to a platform connecting potential clients to their services.

Julianne McCollum, with a marketing firm, suggested a way the city can help market small businesses, which remain open. She said, “Developing a brand almost alike the ‘Small Business Saturday’ logo that they can put in their door and people can see from the street that they’re open and you can still patronize them.”

With so many working from home, one business owner is asking the city to partner with internet providers to come up with solutions.

“Offerings such as uncapped bandwidth for internet speeds, providing remote workers residential with maximum speeds at the internet provider’s basic rate or possibly waiving fees for a few months,” said Adam Quan with Charlotte IT Solutions.

There were many voices in the forum working to help each other’s businesses survive.

If you’re a small business owner or employee and have suggestions or concerns to pass along to the City of Charlotte, you can email them at charlottesupportssmallbusiness@charlottenc.gov.

City councilman Tariq Bokhari says the city will be putting together a report based on suggestions from the small business community and developing an action plan.