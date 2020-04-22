Small businesses hope for relief amid pandemic

Small businesses struggling during the pandemic want to know if the new $500 billion relief package will be enough to pay bills.



Jeff Lee is crossing his fingers that help comes soon enough to make sure his vintage home and gift store doesn’t fail.

"We were very excited about the program. We listened to it and thought it was going to be for small businesses and we thought ok this might be for us,” Lee said.

Jeff Lee owns Vintage Nest in Mount Holly. He says it didn't take long for his excitement to turn to disappointment with the paycheck protection program.

There were a few loopholes in the bill and big corporations were able to get approved. Some of them have as many as 5,000 employees, and the money was gone much quicker than lawmakers anticipated.

"There should have been a little more due diligence to make sure who needed it got it. When you see businesses of 500 it brings you back to the idea that it really wasn't for us and false hope,” Lee said.

From Easter to graduations, Lee says April is normally a top-earning month. He says it important small businesses make it out of this pandemic because they're the root of many communities across America.

"We try to be as active in the community as we can. I hope that we're a store that people look at and say we're proud they're in Mount Holly."

Even if the businesses are approved for the loans many will still have to wait weeks before they ever see the money.

