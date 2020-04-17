Small businesses remain on the line as funding for loans dries up

Even though the small business association's paycheck protection program has run out of $350 billion dollars Wells Fargo is continuing to accept new applications on the hope Congress approves additional funding.

The bank is also continuing to prepare applications in its existing pipeline and will submit them to the Small Business Association when funds become available.

While many people who are customers here at Wells Fargo have some direction and hope, those who use smaller banks are still waiting to get some response when it comes to what's next for their small business loans, despite there not being any money left to give out.

"The funding's gone. I have no idea if I made it in, in time I actually have no idea. I assume so because I started actually started the application process two weeks ago, but I don't know,” said Christa Csoka.

To date Christa Csoka, owner of the Artisan's Palate in NoDa, hasn't received a dime, she's living off of credit cards and savings. She's also started a GoFundMe to help her employees.

"I don't think that they were, quite honestly, ready for the sheer masses that kind of came upon them. Their system is antiquated to begin with and then to have this many people now surging in to get this relief, I just don't think they were capable of handling it."

She heard the money was being distributed in a first come first serve basis so she immediately applied for a disaster loan through the small business association and an economic injury disaster loan emergency advance, both funds have been exhausted. She also applied for the paycheck protection program.

"I mean my assumption when I first saw that it was coming out was that it's immediate relief meaning that it would be in the first week or so. Obviously that's not the case and of course we needed it a month ago. I mean, I haven't paid my rent."

She says if she doesn't get any relief funds she'll lose her business and in a month, she'll be broke.

"Thank God I did this so early but then immediately went to, does it even matter? I mean, how are they choosing who gets the money and who doesn't?"

