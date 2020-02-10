Expand / Collapse search

Small child, handgun found in home where pair sold meth, police say

Published 
Harmony
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two Harmony residents were arrested on Friday for selling and distributing crystal meth, according to authorities.

Lamanda Blackburn, 38, and Tyrie Blackburn, 41, were both taken into custody and face multiple charges of drugs possession. Tyrie faces additional charges of felony possession of a firearm and child abuse.

Information had been received about drugs being sold out of a home and an investigation began. Undercover narcotics investigators were able to buy drugs from Tyrie at his residence, 118 Damron Lane, in Harmony.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship was between the two, however, the police report indicated their small child was found inside the home where the two were arrested. the child was taken into protective custody.

