'Small number' of people being monitored for coronavirus in Union County, health officials say

article

The Union County Division of Public Health announced on Wednesday they're monitoring a small number of individuals for the coronavirus, per CDC guidelines.

"Keep in mind these are very low-risk situations and will be very fluid, based on traveler numbers referred and people transitioning through the 14 day monitoring period," health officials said.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, in North Carolina.

NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN NC, MONITORING CONTINUES, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

To protect individuals’ privacy, the Union County’s Division of Public Health said they are not publicly disclosing the number of people being monitored for the virus.

"Appropriate infection prevention measures will be taken for any persons under investigation or monitoring, following protocols of the NC Division of Public Health and the CDC," they said.

Advertisement

For additional information on the CDC and NC DHHS, please click here.