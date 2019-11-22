Smartphones could increase spending this holiday season

There is something in your life that may force you to spend more money this holiday season: Your smartphone. With most retailers offering quick payment methods like Apple and Google pay at no extra charge, you just scan and go.

"I absolutely think that if you're not careful you could get really wrapped up into buying because it is that easy,” shopper Holly Adams said.

New research shows consumers are spending more and shopping more often when using quick payment methods. Experts say companies are also directly targeting customers through Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites.

"A lot of my friends and family shop primarily online,” said Adams.

Online shopping has become increasingly more popular. Some tell FOX 46 they still like to go inside stores when buying gifts but online is convenient, offers more variety, and has a larger supply.

"Most of the stuff is cheaper and it's easier. You don't have to go anywhere; you can just have it shipped to your house,” shopper Gaenyle said.

Here's some advice to avoid holiday overspending.

First, make a holiday budget. Include gifts, travel, decorations and food if you're hosting dinner.

Second, avoid impulse buys. Create a list and stay focused. Don't buy extras just because they're marked down.

Third, use cash. Seeing and handing over actual cash keeps spending in perspective.

Lastly, redeem your rewards including, credit card points, loyalty programs and airplane miles.

Here's another tip for pro-shopper: Whether you're planning to head in the store or shop online this holiday season consider pre-loading a debit card with your budgeted amount. That way you're not allowing this to get you into trouble.

