Snoop Dogg teams up with Dunkin’ to create plant-based ‘Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich’

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Dunkin’ for the ultimate menu hack.

The company announced a new spin on its Beyond Sausage Sandwiches, inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed doughnuts.

Called the “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich,” the new sweet and savory offering comes with a plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed doughnut bun.

(Photo credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images & Dunkin’)

But fans of the sandwich will have to act quickly as it will only be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants through Jan. 19, the company said.

Dunkin' previously worked with Snoop Dogg in November to promote the release of its Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

“When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

Advertisement

The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich comes with a Beyond Breakfast sausage patty, egg and cheese, served on a glazed doughnut. (Photo credit: Dunkin’)

The company announced the two have also teamed up on apparel that will be offered later this month online. “The Beyond Collection by Dunkin’ x Snoop” will feature items like a green tracksuit with the words “Glazzzed for Days” on the back, joggers featuring Dunkin’ and Beyond icons and the word “Glazzzzy” down the leg and more.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.