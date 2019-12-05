'So massive!' Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and more bringing ‘The Stadium Tour’ to Charlotte

article

Def Leppard announced that they're hitting the road with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next summer for a tour 'so massive' that it could only be held in America's biggest stadiums.

The star-studded tour will make a stop at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the summer of 2020.

According to Live Nation, the iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for the co-headlining tour. The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities including Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour was announced Wednesday, Dec. 4 at SiriusXM’s Hollywood Studios live on the Volume Channel 106.

The superstar lineup will play Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, July 11. General tickets and VIP packages will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.