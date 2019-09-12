'So satisfying!' Adorable 3-year-old discovers Oobleck, the Dr. Seuss Science Experiment

article

A 3-year-old little girl discovered 'Oobleck' for the first time in her life - and it's hilarious.

The little girl's mother, Tina Andrews, made the concoction in their kitchen to the delight of her daughter, Brooke. Oobleck is a non-newtonian fluid. That is, it acts like a liquid when being poured, but like a solid when a force is acting on it.

You can grab it and then it will ooze out of your hands. If you make enough oobleck, you can even walk on it.

In the video, Brooke is seen trying to keep the cornstarch-and-water mixture in her hands. But it quickly pours out like quicksand.

Oobleck gets its name from the Dr. Seuss book Bartholomew and the Oobleck where a gooey green substance, Oobleck, fell from the sky and wreaked havoc in the kingdom.

Oobleck is typically made in a bowl and will likely make a mess, but mostly because folks get carried away when playing with it.