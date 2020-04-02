Social distancing concerns remain as construction work continues

One thing that hasn’t stopped in the Queen City because of coronavirus is the construction.

A FOX 46 viewer sent in this photo from a local job site, showing construction workers crowded together on a platform, so we looked into how they’re staying safe.

"There is a possibility that we could be spreading it to each other and not know it," Curtis Owen said.

When you take a ride through Uptown in Charlotte you don't have to look far to see construction scenes, but these days the abundance of construction work isn't the problem, it's the number of crews and how close together they work.

This project off of College Street is far from being over. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the crews there say if the work continues, they must as well.

"With the job site, if they're moving along we have to move along with them, because they can’t do what they need to do without us,” said Owen.

The crews say every morning their temperature is taken before they are able to enter the construction zone. They say while health is important, this job is how they keep food on the table at home.

"The reason why I’m out here is to be able to make money to live and to be able to afford the necessities."

Construction crews are considered essential workers and that is why the work is able to continue legally. The crews say the plan is to be as safe as possible and take the necessary steps if someone were to test positive for COVID-19.

