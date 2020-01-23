Social media posts show bicyclist playing chicken with CATS bus, CMPD cruiser

A dangerous daredevil is putting himself and drivers on the road at risk and posting the risky videos on social media.

A post on Instagram shows a bike rider heading straight towards a CATS bus. At the last second the cyclist turns away. The CATS bus driver slams on their brakes and the bus comes to a complete, yet sudden, stop.

This isn’t the only video showing a bike rider playing a game of chicken with a vehicle.

Another video posted on the same Instagram account shows a rider, doing a wheelie, heading straight for a CMPD cruiser with its lights flashing. The rider again turns away at the last second, but falls to the pavement.

“That’s crazy. I don’t know. I don’t see what they get out of that. I see the adrenaline and all that stuff, but it doesn’t make any sense you could really hurt yourself,” said one driver.

CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte that cyclists are treated like other drivers and vehicles on the road.

Advertisement

Officers say since the bike rider is heading in the wrong direction and not operating in a safe manner, they could face a hefty fine or ticket. Yes, they are breaking the law officers say.

CMPD says it’s unclear when or where in Charlotte the videos came from.

The CATS bus the rider nearly hit was bus #8, which operates from the Transit Center Uptown to multiple stops along Tuckaseegee Road. FOX 46 reached out to CATS for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

“I see social media at the core of this. It just constantly seems to be escalating as a daredevil episode, one after another,” said another driver.

Most CATS buses are equipped with closed-circuit cameras that capture what happens inside and outside the bus. It’s unclear if the CATS driver reported the incident or if it was captured on the bus camera.