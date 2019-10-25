Social post claims restaurateur used racial slur

The owner of Tavern on the Tracks says it simply didn't happen and he can't believe a social media post has garnered this kind of reaction.

"It certainly didn't come out of my mouth so I'm just shocked," Tavern on the Tracks owner Bill Acquario said.

Acquario has been the owner of the restaurant for over 20 years. He says this is the first time he's ever had accusations of racism. "It's not in my vocabulary. I would never say anything like that so to be accused of something like that is extremely difficult."

Acquario says it's this social media post that has left him scratching his head since the beginning of the week. It was posted by Jamar, a Charlotte resident.

In the post, Jamar says he walked into Tavern on the Tracks and was immediately met with stares. Jamar says he was told he wasn't welcomed in the bar and that Bill, the owner, called him the N-word. "He was there for eight minutes, next thing you know all of this stuff is online. I never heard of him, never met him."

Fox 46 was able to reach Jamar over the phone. He agreed to meet but never showed.

Acquario says despite Jamar's allegations toward him and his business he believed there's still a way to have a conversation that could put them on the same page.

"I don't know maybe he was having a bad day. It's hateful, I don't want to be hateful. He's welcome here. Everyone's welcome here."

Acquario says he's reached out to Jamar multiple times hoping that the two can sit down and move forward.