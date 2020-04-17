Some face difficulties getting stimulus check due to tax filings

Several viewers have contacted FOX 46 saying they're frustrated, and that something is wrong. They've checked with their banks, they've checked with the IRS, but they're saying they still don't have their money.

"We were expecting our government to take care of us like they said they would do, but they've been negligent," Edward Adams said.

Adams and his family in Gastonia, who is a hairstylist and out of work, are desperate for their money. He says this is a critical situation.

"The money means everything as far as food, utilities, a home," Edwards said.

Edwards said he went to the IRS website and saw his money deposited, but to was to an account he didn't recognize, so now, he has no idea where his money is.

"That's why I reached out to y'all because FOX 46 seems to truly get results."

He isn't the only one. Others have turned to FOX 46 to get results and get their money. Cindy Sebastian also turned to FOX 46.

Advertisement

"I don't know where to go from there. It's just like what do you do? You can't get a check because they've already sent the money, but you can't check with them because you can't get in contact with them."

FOX 46 contacted the offices of Congresswoman Alma Adams, Senator Thom Tillis, and Congressman Dan Bishop.

A spokesperson for Congresswoman Adams' office sent some information that said that in some cases where a tax preparer got the stimulus payment and set up a temporary account, that's the account the IRS has on file and that's where the money will go.

Adams says he contacted his tax preparer, who said that the IRS made a mistake and they're working to fix it.

"We're having to dig into our savings account just because of this. You know, the stimulus was going to replenish that," he said.

Just one example of a family banking a $3,400 check and still waiting.

FOX 46 passed all of the viewer emails we received to Congresswoman Alma Adams' office. To contact your local representative, click here.